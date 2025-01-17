← Company Directory
Dodge Data & Analytics
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Dodge Data & Analytics Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at Dodge Data & Analytics ranges from CA$84.3K to CA$118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dodge Data & Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$91.3K - CA$106K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$84.3KCA$91.3KCA$106KCA$118K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Dodge Data & Analytics?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dodge Data & Analytics in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$118,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dodge Data & Analytics for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$84,335.

