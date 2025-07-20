Company Directory
DocuSign
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Partner Manager

  • All Partner Manager Salaries

DocuSign Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in Singapore at DocuSign ranges from SGD 305K to SGD 427K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 331K - SGD 401K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 305KSGD 331KSGD 401KSGD 427K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Partner Manager submissions at DocuSign to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 212K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.8K+ (sometimes SGD 398K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Partner Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at DocuSign in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 426,552. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DocuSign for the Partner Manager role in Singapore is SGD 305,206.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DocuSign

Related Companies

  • Coupa Software
  • Salesforce
  • Adobe
  • Square
  • Palantir
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources