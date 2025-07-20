Company Directory
The average Business Development total compensation in United States at DocuSign ranges from $262K to $359K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DocuSign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$284K - $337K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$262K$284K$337K$359K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DocuSign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

Het hoogst betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Business Development bij DocuSign in United States bedraagt een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $359,372. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij DocuSign voor de Business Development functie in United States is $262,498.

