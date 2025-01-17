Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Doctolib ranges from €64.7K per year for L2 to €90.9K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €83.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Doctolib's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€64.7K
€64.3K
€374.8
€0
L3
€90.9K
€87.5K
€3.4K
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
