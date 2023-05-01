DoControl is a No-Code SaaS Security Platform that modernizes DLP and CASB to secure SaaS data. It provides automated, self-service tools for SaaS applications data access monitoring, orchestration, and remediation. By replacing manual work with automation, DoControl reduces the overload of work and complexity that Security/IT teams have to deal with every day. It involves all employees as part of the security equation to drive business enablement and encourage a collaborative and frictionless security culture.