DocASAP
    DocASAP provides the leading patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans and physician groups. Backed and promoted in the market by Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, DocASAP builds unique payor-provider connections with an eye towards simplified access, increased care compliance and improved population risk management. DocASAP's intelligent patient-provider matching enables patients to connect with optimal care providers to enhance access, improve outcomes and reduce costs. For more information, visit https://docasap.com or follow on Twitter @DocASAP.Disclaimer: DocASAP is not a healthcare provider. Therefore, please do not disclose any personal health information (PHI) to DocASAP. Instead, please reach out to your provider for assistance with medical inquiries. In the case of emergency please call 911.

    http://docasap.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

