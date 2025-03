DNSFilter is a venture-backed startup that provides edge-layer security via DNS for modern companies. We protect over 15,000 organizations from ransomware, phishing, botnet, and other cybersecurity threatsโ€”all while running on the fastest network within the DNS security industry. DNSFilter identifies threats up to 154 hours faster than competitors, and uniquely categorizes more than 76% of domain-based threats, including zero-day threats.