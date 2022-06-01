DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for over a hundred Fortune 1000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,000+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post.