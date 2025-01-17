← Company Directory
dLocal
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

dLocal Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Argentina at dLocal ranges from ARS 13.47M to ARS 19.62M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for dLocal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 15.46M - ARS 17.62M
Uruguay
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 13.47MARS 15.46MARS 17.62MARS 19.62M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at dLocal to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.48M+ (sometimes ARS 294.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at dLocal?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at dLocal in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 19,619,691. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at dLocal for the Customer Service role in Argentina is ARS 13,467,754.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for dLocal

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources