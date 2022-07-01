Company Directory
Diversified Communications
    Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face trade exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 14 industries including food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business.

    1949
    290
    $50M-$100M
