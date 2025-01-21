← Company Directory
Diversey
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Diversey Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Romania at Diversey ranges from RON 116K to RON 168K per year.

Average Total Compensation

RON 131K - RON 152K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 116KRON 131KRON 152KRON 168K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Diversey?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Diversey in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 167,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diversey for the Human Resources role in Romania is RON 115,510.

