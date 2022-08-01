Company Directory
Ditto
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ditto that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We are redefining the eyewear shopping experience to make it simple, personal and a little bit magical. With our industry-leading eyewear recommendation and virtual try-on technology platform, we are fundamentally changing the way eyewear is bought and sold globally for over 50 million customers each year.Computer vision and machine learning power our technology. We license this platform to eyewear retailers who embed it into their web, mobile and in-store experiences to fundamentally shift how they sell eyewear. Our technology is being used by over 10M users a month around the world by some of the world’s best forward-looking eyewear retailers.We provide a unique opportunity to work alongside a talented team of software engineers, business leaders, creatives, physicists and researchers to bring state of the art computer vision and machine learning technologies to market at scale. Come be apart of the fun at Ditto and join our team today!

    ditto.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ditto

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources