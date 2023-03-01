← Company Directory
DISYS
DISYS Salaries

DISYS's salary ranges from $5,413 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $162,240 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DISYS. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $162K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$27.5K
Chief of Staff
$8.9K

Customer Service
$5.4K
Data Analyst
$159K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.6K
Product Manager
$126K
Recruiter
$45.1K
The highest paying role reported at DISYS is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $162,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DISYS is $52,851.

