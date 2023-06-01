Company Directory
DistillerSR
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DistillerSR that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    DistillerSR is a leading AI-enabled literature review automation software used by over 300 research organizations, including 60% of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions. It produces transparent, audit-ready, and regulatory compliant literature reviews faster and more accurately than any other method, enabling healthcare researchers to produce more informed and time-sensitive health policies, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions.

    http://www.distillersr.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DistillerSR

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources