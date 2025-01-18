← Company Directory
DISH Network
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • DevOps Engineer

DISH Network DevOps Engineer Salaries

The median DevOps Engineer compensation in United States package at DISH Network totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DISH Network's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
DISH Network
Software Engineer
Denver, CO
Total per year
$120K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at DISH Network?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at DISH Network in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DISH Network for the DevOps Engineer role in United States is $120,000.

