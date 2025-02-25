← Company Directory
Discovery
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Discovery Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Discovery totals ₹29.91M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discovery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Discovery
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
₹29.91M
Level
hidden
Base
₹23.5M
Stock (/yr)
₹2.56M
Bonus
₹3.85M
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Discovery?

₹13.67M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Discovery, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Discovery in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,669,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discovery for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹13,669,365.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Discovery

Related Companies

  • Comcast
  • Disney
  • Sony
  • SiriusXM
  • fuboTV
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources