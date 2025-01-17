← Company Directory
Discover
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Greater Chicago Area

Discover Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Chicago Area package at Discover totals $225K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Discover
Senior Manager
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$225K
Level
Senior Manager
Base
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Discover?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Discover in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $242,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discover for the Software Engineering Manager role in Greater Chicago Area is $209,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Discover

Related Companies

  • Discover Financial Services
  • Citi
  • Wells Fargo
  • MoneyGram International
  • U.S. Bank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources