Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Discover ranges from $96.8K per year for L4 to $178K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
$96.8K
$92.5K
$0
$4.3K
L5
$111K
$107K
$1K
$3.1K
L6
$127K
$120K
$2.2K
$4.9K
L7
$139K
$128K
$2.3K
$8.5K
