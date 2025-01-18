Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Discover ranges from $88.9K per year for L4 to $154K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
$88.9K
$85.3K
$625
$3K
L5
$104K
$99.7K
$0
$4.1K
L6
$123K
$117K
$2K
$4.2K
L7
$139K
$129K
$1.8K
$8.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
