Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Discover ranges from $96.5K per year for L4 to $169K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$96.5K
$93.6K
$192
$2.7K
L5
$104K
$101K
$0
$3.5K
L6
$131K
$123K
$2.8K
$4.4K
L7
$138K
$130K
$1K
$7.6K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***