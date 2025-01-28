← Company Directory
Discover Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Discover ranges from $38.2K to $53.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$41.4K - $50.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$38.2K$41.4K$50.1K$53.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Discover?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Discover sits at a yearly total compensation of $53,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discover for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $38,180.

