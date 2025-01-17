Discover Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Discover ranges from $117K per year for L4 to $202K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 $117K $115K $0 $2K L5 $107K $102K $0 $5.5K L6 $121K $115K $500 $5.6K L7 $127K $123K $0 $4.5K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

