All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Discover ranges from $117K per year for L4 to $202K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$117K
$115K
$0
$2K
L5
$110K
$104K
$0
$6.2K
L6
$125K
$120K
$0
$4.7K
L7
$131K
$126K
$0
$4.6K
