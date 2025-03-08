← Company Directory
Discord Customer Success Salaries

The average Customer Success total compensation in United States at Discord ranges from $125K to $182K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discord's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$143K - $163K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$125K$143K$163K$182K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Discord, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Discord in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $181,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discord for the Customer Success role in United States is $124,740.

