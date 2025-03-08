All Corporate Development Salaries
The average Corporate Development total compensation at Discord ranges from $232K to $324K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discord's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Discord, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)