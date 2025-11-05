Company Directory
DISA Global Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Houston Area

DISA Global Solutions Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Houston Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Houston Area package at DISA Global Solutions totals $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DISA Global Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
DISA Global Solutions
Software Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per year
$125K
Level
-
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at DISA Global Solutions?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DISA Global Solutions in Greater Houston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $127,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DISA Global Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Greater Houston Area is $126,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DISA Global Solutions

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources