DIRECTV Salaries

DIRECTV's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $603,000 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DIRECTV. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $172K
Product Manager
Median $165K
Business Analyst
$121K

Data Scientist
$123K
Financial Analyst
$241K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Legal
$603K
Marketing
$178K
Product Designer
$122K
Project Manager
$166K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DIRECTV is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $603,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DIRECTV is $165,825.

