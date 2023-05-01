DirectShifts is a healthcare staffing marketplace that connects healthcare professionals with employers using advanced technologies and an AI-based platform. They offer contract positions, permanent roles, per-diem shifts, and travel positions to clinicians such as Physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, Nurses, Therapists, and Medical Assistants. The company is run by a team of clinicians, former clinician recruiters, credentialing specialists, former serial entrepreneurs, and Rockstar engineers. They have raised investment from marquee investors and have been profitable since 2021, growing 6x across all their KPIs.