Company Directory
DirectDerm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DirectDerm that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    DirectDerm is a company that connects patients and referring physicians to leading dermatologists through a secure web and mobile platform. They provide timely, affordable consultations and accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. DirectDerm overcomes barriers like long wait times and under-served areas, making dermatologist consultations more accessible. Their services are covered by most health plans and they offer an affordable self-pay option. They work with various partners to provide coordination and continuity of patient care, including multiple clinic locations.

    directderm.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DirectDerm

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources