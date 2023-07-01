DirectDerm is a company that connects patients and referring physicians to leading dermatologists through a secure web and mobile platform. They provide timely, affordable consultations and accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. DirectDerm overcomes barriers like long wait times and under-served areas, making dermatologist consultations more accessible. Their services are covered by most health plans and they offer an affordable self-pay option. They work with various partners to provide coordination and continuity of patient care, including multiple clinic locations.