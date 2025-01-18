← Company Directory
Direct Supply
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Direct Supply Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Direct Supply totals $105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Direct Supply's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Direct Supply
Staff Software Engineer
Milwaukee, WI
Total per year
$105K
Level
Staff Software Engineer
Base
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Direct Supply?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Direct Supply in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $122,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Direct Supply for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $104,000.

