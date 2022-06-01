← Company Directory
Direct Supply
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Direct Supply that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    For 35 years, Direct Supply has been dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to the toughest challenges facing the Senior Living industry. Now more than ever, we’re inspired by our customers’ commitment to serving America’s seniors during COVID-19 and beyond.From creating safe, desirable spaces and boosting operational efficiency, to helping our customers improve care outcomes and easily procure the right products at the best value – we’re constantly expanding our offering and developing new technologies to meet the complex and evolving demands of Senior Living.

    http://www.DirectSupply.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    1,250
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Direct Supply

    Related Companies

    • Wheel
    • naviHealth
    • Updox
    • CME
    • medCPU
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources