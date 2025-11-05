Company Directory
Dimensional Fund Advisors Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Austin Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area package at Dimensional Fund Advisors totals $151K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dimensional Fund Advisors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Software Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per year
$151K
Level
Senior
Base
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$19K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dimensional Fund Advisors in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dimensional Fund Advisors for the Software Engineer role in Greater Austin Area is $102,500.

