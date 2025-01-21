← Company Directory
Diligent
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Diligent Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diligent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 27.23M - HUF 31.67M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 25.16MHUF 27.23MHUF 31.67MHUF 35.22M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Diligent?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Diligent in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 35,217,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diligent for the Software Engineering Manager role in Hungary is HUF 25,155,275.

Other Resources