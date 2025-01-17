← Company Directory
Diligent
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Hungary

Diligent Software Engineer Salaries in Hungary

The median Software Engineer compensation in Hungary package at Diligent totals HUF 18.59M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diligent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Diligent
Software Engineer
Budapest, BU, Hungary
Total per year
HUF 18.59M
Level
L2
Base
HUF 17.72M
Stock (/yr)
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 873K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Diligent?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.39M+ (sometimes HUF 113.87M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Diligent in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,241,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diligent for the Software Engineer role in Hungary is ₹4,244,702.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Diligent

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources