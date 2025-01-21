← Company Directory
Diligent
Diligent Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Hungary at Diligent ranges from HUF 12.44M to HUF 17.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diligent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 13.46M - HUF 15.65M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 12.44MHUF 13.46MHUF 15.65MHUF 17.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Diligent in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 17,409,832. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diligent for the Data Scientist role in Hungary is HUF 12,435,594.

