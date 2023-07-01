← Company Directory
Dignity Housing
    Dignity Housing is a Philadelphia-based organization that aims to end homelessness and poverty. They provide affordable housing, support self-sufficiency, and create opportunities for low-income families and individuals. Founded in 1988, Dignity is the first program in the US to be led by homeless people and activists. They have helped thousands of primarily single African American women and their children by offering quality housing and personalized services. Dignity is known for neighborhood preservation and manages 60 units of affordable housing in Northwest Philadelphia.

    dignityhousing.org
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources