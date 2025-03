Dignitana is a Swedish medical device company that produces the DigniCap Scalp Cooling System. This patented device helps cancer patients minimize hair loss during chemotherapy, improving their well-being and quality of life. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides effective and safe continuous cooling, ensuring patient comfort. The company is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has headquarters in Lund, Sweden, with operations in Dallas, Texas.