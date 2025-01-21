← Company Directory
Digiteq Automotive
  • Project Manager

Digiteq Automotive Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Czech Republic at Digiteq Automotive ranges from CZK 925K to CZK 1.29M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Digiteq Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1M - CZK 1.16M
Czech Republic
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 925KCZK 1MCZK 1.16MCZK 1.29M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Digiteq Automotive in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,294,932. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digiteq Automotive for the Project Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 924,951.

