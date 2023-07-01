DigiSure is a company that offers a Protection-as-a-Service platform and integrated services for creating and managing successful insurance programs. Their platform is designed for industries such as mobility, short term rentals, wireless, and gig economy. DigiSure helps partners reduce costs, generate new revenue streams, and improve customer experiences while ensuring marketplace safety. They offer solutions to reduce fraud, automate risk screening, improve conversion rates, manage insurance programs for profit and competitive differentiation, efficiently handle claims, and drive higher customer satisfaction. DigiSure has a diverse team of industry experts and is backed by several venture capital firms. For more information, visit www.digisure.ai.