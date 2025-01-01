Digi Security Systems, LLC, provides low-voltage, high-end security systems to commercial organizations, including schools, businesses, government institutions, hospitals, and more. Our physical systems include video surveillance, access control, CCTV, VOIP, fire alarms, and burglar alarms. The software that drives our systems provides detection analytics, facial recognition, AI integration, and more. All the systems we provide are customized to meet the unique needs of the organizations we serve.