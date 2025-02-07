All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at DiDi ranges from $181K per year for D5 to $380K per year for D8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DiDi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
D5
$181K
$133K
$28.6K
$18.9K
D6
$214K
$147K
$48.3K
$18.8K
D7
$345K
$213K
$118K
$15K
D8
$380K
$282K
$81.7K
$16.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
