Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

DiDi Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at DiDi ranges from $181K per year for D5 to $380K per year for D8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DiDi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus D5 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $181K $133K $28.6K $18.9K D6 Software Engineer II $214K $147K $48.3K $18.8K D7 Senior Software Engineer $345K $213K $118K $15K D8 Staff Software Engineer $380K $282K $81.7K $16.7K View 4 More Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at DiDi ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.