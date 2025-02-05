← Company Directory
DiDi
DiDi Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in China package at DiDi totals CN¥481K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DiDi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
DiDi
Data Scientist
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per year
CN¥481K
Level
D7
Base
CN¥427K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥54.7K
Bonus
CN¥0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at DiDi?

CN¥1.15M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at DiDi in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,011,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DiDi for the Data Scientist role in China is CN¥426,641.

    No featured jobs found for DiDi

Other Resources