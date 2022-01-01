Company Directory
DiDi
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DiDi Salaries

DiDi's salary ranges from $1,448 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Mexico at the low-end to $477,260 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DiDi. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
D5 $181K
D6 $203K
D7 $321K
D8 $380K
Data Scientist
Median $66.9K
Business Operations Manager
$104K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

846 participants

18 26View Results
Business Analyst
$69.7K
Data Analyst
$24.5K
Financial Analyst
$64.8K
Graphic Designer
$101K
Hardware Engineer
$477K
Human Resources
$45.1K
Marketing
$11.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$248K
Product Designer
$26.8K
Product Manager
$208K
Program Manager
$45.2K
Project Manager
$241K
Sales
$1.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DiDi is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $477,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DiDi is $102,345.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DiDi

Related Companies

  • Okta
  • Evercore
  • Hippo
  • Google
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources