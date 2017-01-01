Dialectic is a firm that specializes in solving crypto-native challenges to unlock value for its members. Their in-house software development team, Atelier, creates tools and software to support Dialectic's special projects, focusing on quantitative research and thought leadership in technical and crypto-economic topics. Dialectic also emphasizes giving back through initiatives like the Dialectic Reciprocity Pledge, allocating a portion of their fees to non-profit projects meaningful to their portfolio entrepreneurs and core team.