Diagnostic Robotics
Diagnostic Robotics Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Israel package at Diagnostic Robotics totals ₪482K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diagnostic Robotics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Diagnostic Robotics
Data Scientist
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪482K
Level
Mid Level
Base
₪482K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Diagnostic Robotics?

₪596K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Diagnostic Robotics in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪559,686. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diagnostic Robotics for the Data Scientist role in Israel is ₪482,283.

