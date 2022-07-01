Company Directory
Diagnostic Robotics
Diagnostic Robotics Salaries

Diagnostic Robotics's salary ranges from $85,017 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $124,984 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Diagnostic Robotics. Last updated: 7/17/2025

Data Scientist
Median $124K
Software Engineer
Median $125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Diagnostic Robotics is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $124,984. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diagnostic Robotics is $123,701.

