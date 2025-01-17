← Company Directory
Diageo
Diageo Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in India at Diageo ranges from ₹2.76M to ₹3.78M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diageo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.99M - ₹3.55M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.76M₹2.99M₹3.55M₹3.78M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Diageo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Diageo in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,778,329. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diageo for the Legal role in India is ₹2,759,823.

