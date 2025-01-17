← Company Directory
DHL
DHL Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 247K - MYR 281K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 218KMYR 247KMYR 281KMYR 310K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DHL?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at DHL in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 310,370. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL for the Solution Architect role in Malaysia is MYR 218,311.

