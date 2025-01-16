← Company Directory
DHL
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

DHL Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Indonesia at DHL ranges from IDR 267.57M to IDR 381.78M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 306.73M - IDR 358.94M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 267.57MIDR 306.73MIDR 358.94MIDR 381.78M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales submissions at DHL to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 488.65M+ (sometimes IDR 4.89B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at DHL?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at DHL in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 381,779,173. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL for the Sales role in Indonesia is IDR 267,571,727.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DHL

Related Companies

  • Penske
  • Maersk
  • Total Quality Logistics
  • GEODIS
  • Attabotics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources