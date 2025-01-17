← Company Directory
DHL
DHL Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in Czech Republic at DHL ranges from CZK 2.83M to CZK 4.04M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 3.24M - CZK 3.8M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 2.83MCZK 3.24MCZK 3.8MCZK 4.04M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at DHL?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at DHL in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 4,038,264. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DHL for the Chief of Staff role in Czech Republic is CZK 2,830,236.

